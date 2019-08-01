Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Wbi Investments Decreased Holding by $5.61 Million; Keating Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) as Market Value Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $164.9. About 361,803 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 1.27 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.06% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 38,830 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 385,923 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co reported 668,098 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Co invested in 162 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 667,548 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Argyle Mgmt holds 93,450 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Sg Americas Llc holds 0.02% or 80,189 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 532,576 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd, a California-based fund reported 15,254 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fin Grp has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Dnb Asset As reported 73,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “Northeast Ohio needs to up its game: site selectors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Del Webb Announces First New Las Vegas Community in Over a Decade – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “DR Horton expects lower incentive spending to boost margins – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 10,200 shares to 18,999 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 43,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanmi Finl Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.79M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Department has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Old Republic Intll Corp reported 209,500 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 100 shares. Olstein Limited Partnership has 30,500 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 431,363 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.69% or 182,279 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte holds 60,000 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc reported 2,309 shares. Td Asset Inc stated it has 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). American National Insurance Com Tx has 0.32% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 38,640 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,281 shares. 32,565 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers.