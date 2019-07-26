Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Us Bancorp De Cut Its Position by $401,760; Alpine Investment Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Upped by $2.31 Million

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 14,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,317 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 29,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 817,355 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 928,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.01 million, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 4.53M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 33,467 shares to 230,378 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group A D (NYSE:SMFG) by 679,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Index Fund (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 0% or 24,185 shares in its portfolio. 164,519 are owned by Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 89,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 598,947 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 6.20M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 45 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com holds 95,250 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 62,682 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Company invested in 23,940 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 43,886 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 667,548 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0.01% or 45,527 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). D E Shaw owns 670,549 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Capital holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,237 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 25,383 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt owns 4,657 shares. Rbo & holds 125,929 shares. Moon Cap Ltd invested in 0% or 2,055 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nbt Bancshares N A New York, New York-based fund reported 125,480 shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 99,000 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Colonial Tru reported 102,661 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 1.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Inv Management accumulated 22,934 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Primecap Mgmt Ca has 23.17 million shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Caprock Group holds 0.53% or 26,772 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs reported 326,007 shares. Kames Pcl stated it has 750,765 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $67.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 44,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).