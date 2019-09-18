Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Sta Wealth Management Raised Holding; Centurylink Investment Management Company Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $1.24 Million as Share Value Declined

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 12,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 26,991 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, up from 14,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 899,427 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 23,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 67,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 2.75M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.72 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,308 shares to 70,037 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings.