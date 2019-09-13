Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Sta Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake by $386,260 as Stock Rose; Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $626,065 as Valuation Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 12,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 26,991 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, up from 14,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 3.44M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 2.21M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,399 shares to 26,906 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 263,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,588 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.06% or 32,809 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 2.56 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 378 are held by Moneta Group Invest Limited Liability. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.05% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Burney reported 45,011 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services, a West Virginia-based fund reported 10,446 shares. 9,052 were accumulated by Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Co. Hm Payson holds 7,117 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 15,285 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Eqis Cap Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 18,134 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,046 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town And Country Bancorp And Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com reported 5,385 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 2,400 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 4,091 shares. Massachusetts Financial Communication Ma holds 0.56% or 24.79 million shares. Reaves W H Inc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.41 million shares. Colony Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 23,962 shares. Security reported 1,600 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 5,207 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 18,879 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 14,384 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & holds 12,307 shares. Nordea Inv Ab holds 124,569 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc invested in 0.2% or 14,655 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Adv has invested 0.39% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.56 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

