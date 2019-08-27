Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Increased Holding; Channing Capital Management Boosted Holding in H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) by $825,648

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 36,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 420,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 383,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 3.12 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 17,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 712,676 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67 million, up from 695,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 190,702 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De owns 14,317 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Winslow Asset has 586,753 shares. Lsv Asset reported 8.29M shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). City Holding has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Mufg Americas has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 12,933 shares. 1.74 million were accumulated by Legal & General Group Public Limited Company. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 483,590 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Incorporated holds 275,615 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa owns 0.58% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 243,023 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% or 11,182 shares. Nordea Investment Management reported 70,077 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 12,899 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 106,843 shares to 116,978 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 6,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,079 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

