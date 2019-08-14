Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Holding by $1.58 Million; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lifted Western Digital (WDC) Position by $16.94 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 352,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.49M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.66. About 2.87M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 6.84M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.20 million, down from 6.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 1.11 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.44 million for 8.76 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Del Webb Announces First New Las Vegas Community in Over a Decade – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PulteGroup Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PulteGroup and Georgia Power Unveil New Smart Neighborhood in Atlanta – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are PulteGroup, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PHM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares to 650,459 shares, valued at $92.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,702 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings.