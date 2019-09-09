Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Greenhaven Associates Cut Its Position by $1.58 Million; Bislett Management Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Position as Market Value Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 6.84 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.20 million, down from 6.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 1.32M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 1.65 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Llc has 26,716 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists, a Indiana-based fund reported 86,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.45M shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Raymond James And reported 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited reported 20,009 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% or 4.70 million shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.60 million shares. 91,140 were accumulated by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. Kwmg Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,626 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 320,685 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 305,621 shares. D E Shaw And reported 670,549 shares stake. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 80,189 shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.66M for 9.48 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 22.68 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

