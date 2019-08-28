Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Its Position by $480,168 as Shares Rose; Markel Upped Its Position in Blackrock (BLK) by $4.70 Million

Markel Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 206,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.34 million, up from 195,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $412.71. About 313,484 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH ACORNS; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC- AT QTR-END, CASH MANAGEMENT AUM INCREASED 1% FROM PRIOR QUARTER TO $454.8 BLN; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Submission of Documents; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WOBBLE ACROSS EM ASSETS DUE TO TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS & GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS TEMPERED ENTHUSIASM FOR ASSET CLASS; 15/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS AGEAS STAKE TO 4.8% INCL. INSTRUMENTS MAY 10; 30/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Result of AGM; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ETFS IN EUROPE HAVE “TREMENDOUS GROWTH POTENTIAL”; 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Half-year Report; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SHORT-TERM TREASURIES OFFER POSITIVE REAL YIELDS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 51,429 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 69,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 884,717 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BlackRock Raises $2 Billion for Global Credit Opportunities Fund – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital reported 3,540 shares stake. Central Savings Bank And Tru Comm invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.02% stake. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 2,747 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Scotia reported 0.19% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Exchange stated it has 13,283 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. L & S Advisors reported 1,043 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% or 101,017 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 2,213 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.05% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Parkside Commercial Bank Tru accumulated 529 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 0.1% or 1,294 shares. Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,236 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank Tru accumulated 1.68% or 40,410 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.11% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 34,935 shares to 136,178 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 55,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Prudential Financial invested in 532,576 shares. Raymond James holds 0% or 61,339 shares. 244,219 are held by Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Raymond James Ser Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 53,402 shares. The Texas-based United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 10,700 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Ameriprise Inc holds 242,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 10,332 shares. City Holding holds 107 shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc invested in 2,030 shares. 162 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pulte Trust cuts PulteGroup stake to 4.8% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.