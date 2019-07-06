Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Edgestream Partners LP Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Boston Advisors Maintains Stake in Citizens Finl Group Com (CFG)

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 45.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 48,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,736 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 106,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 3.13 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (CFG) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 81,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 252,523 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 171,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 2.73 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 32,907 shares to 205,015 shares, valued at $13.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $225.72M for 9.74 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.

