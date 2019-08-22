Pulse Seismic (PPL) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake by $1.05 Million; Wealthtrust Axiom Trimmed Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.66. About 939,300 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 25/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Said to Lure Bain, Advent for Animal Health (Correct); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 22/05/2018 – Lilly’s Taltz® (ixekizumab) Receives the First U.S. FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving the Genital Area; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Pulse Seismic Inc (PPL) by 272.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 384,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Pulse Seismic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 1.14 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. 185 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Company has invested 1.42% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 14,294 are held by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Old National National Bank In accumulated 690,488 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank holds 12,704 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Mitchell Capital reported 13,395 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Janney Mngmt stated it has 1,894 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 10,446 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,135 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 531,309 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Moreover, Capital Sarl has 0.61% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 23,960 shares. Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.65% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). South Street Limited Liability owns 91,080 shares.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $281.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Ltd reported 0% stake. Asset invested in 51,550 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 114,621 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.07% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Keybank National Association Oh holds 14,769 shares. Axa has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.02% or 64,036 shares. British Columbia Investment invested in 337,633 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bartlett Co Limited Com owns 400 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Principal Fincl Group has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Grimes And Inc has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 7,126 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 194,440 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 6,416 shares.

