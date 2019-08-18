Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00 Sientra Inc. 8 4.80 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Sientra Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5% Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pulse Biosciences Inc. is 17.1 while its Current Ratio is 17.1. Meanwhile, Sientra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Sientra Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Sientra Inc.’s average price target is $16.43, while its potential upside is 137.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.1% of Sientra Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Sientra Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year Pulse Biosciences Inc. has 13.96% stronger performance while Sientra Inc. has -52.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences Inc. beats Sientra Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.