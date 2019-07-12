Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Comparison side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00 Waters Corporation 221 6.28 N/A 7.58 27.40

In table 1 we can see Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Waters Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5% Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6%

Liquidity

Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. On the competitive side is, Waters Corporation which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Waters Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Waters Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Waters Corporation has a consensus price target of $216.33, with potential downside of -0.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares and 99.4% of Waters Corporation shares. Insiders owned 42.7% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Waters Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulse Biosciences Inc. -1.32% -20.91% -26.76% 1.28% -13.46% 10.56% Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15%

For the past year Pulse Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Waters Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Waters Corporation beats Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.