Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) and Presbia PLC (:) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Presbia PLC (:) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00 Presbia PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Presbia PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Presbia PLC (:)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5% Presbia PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares and 16.51% of Presbia PLC shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 74.92% of Presbia PLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96% Presbia PLC 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.