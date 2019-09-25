Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Contrasting side by side

Since Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 741 5.74 N/A 20.91 36.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pulse Biosciences Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Its competitor Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Pulse Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 99.3% respectively. Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.