Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 523 14.50 N/A 10.01 51.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pulse Biosciences Inc. is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.1. The Current Ratio of rival Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Intuitive Surgical Inc. has an average target price of $603, with potential upside of 19.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 89.5% respectively. About 0.9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48%

For the past year Pulse Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.