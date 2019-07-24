Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 uniQure N.V. 57 277.29 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pulmatrix Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.57 beta means Pulmatrix Inc.’s volatility is 57.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. uniQure N.V.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival uniQure N.V. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pulmatrix Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 19.08% and its average price target is $81.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 73.8%. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.