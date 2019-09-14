Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

We are contrasting Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.54 N/A -3.98 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.47 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pulmatrix Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is $16, which is potential 45.45% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.