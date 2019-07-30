Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.86 N/A -8.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Volatility & Risk

Pulmatrix Inc.’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 668.57% and its average price target is $20.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.