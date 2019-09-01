Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.66 N/A -3.98 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility & Risk

Pulmatrix Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 1.1%. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.