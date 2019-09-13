Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.43 N/A -3.98 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 51 117.69 N/A -2.20 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc. has 18 and 18 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc.’s average price target is $90, while its potential upside is 63.37%.

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 82.09% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

On 8 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.