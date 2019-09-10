Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

We are contrasting Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.56 N/A -3.98 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pulmatrix Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. Its rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pulmatrix Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 21.38% and its consensus price target is $27.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 59.9% respectively. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.