Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates Pulmatrix Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pulmatrix Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 40.5%. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.