Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.44 N/A -3.98 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pulmatrix Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 30.5 and 30.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 13.1%. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.