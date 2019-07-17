Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.19 N/A -7.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pulmatrix Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.98 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pulmatrix Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 56.35% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 0%. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 6.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.