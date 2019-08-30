Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Since Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.64 N/A -3.98 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.78 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk & Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Pulmatrix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.