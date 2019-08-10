Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.44 N/A -3.98 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 125.76 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pulmatrix Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, bluebird bio Inc. has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pulmatrix Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s average target price is $165.4, while its potential upside is 32.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 0% respectively. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.