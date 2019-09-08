Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.56 N/A -3.98 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.56 N/A 0.07 398.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.99% and its average target price is $46.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.