Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

As Biotechnology companies, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.98 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 11.74 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pulmatrix Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.9, with potential upside of 234.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.