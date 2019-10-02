Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pulmatrix Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 2,149,489,322.19% -159.3% -125% Translate Bio Inc. 243,644,067.80% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 58.3% respectively. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.