Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Comparison side by side

Since Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.30 N/A -3.98 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4263.98 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pulmatrix Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. TG Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pulmatrix Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively TG Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 155.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.