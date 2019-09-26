Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.29 N/A -3.98 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pulmatrix Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.