Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Contrasting side by side

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.56M -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 2,159,011,424.57% -159.3% -125% Synlogic Inc. 576,915,946.76% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility and Risk

Pulmatrix Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand, has 2.36 beta which makes it 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and has 11.5 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pulmatrix Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc.’s average target price is $2, while its potential downside is -3.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 82.8%. Insiders held 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has weaker performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.