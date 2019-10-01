Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 2,146,251,014.02% -159.3% -125% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 307,967,150.17% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and has 12.1 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pulmatrix Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, with potential upside of 357.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.