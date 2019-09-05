Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Comparing side by side

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.57 N/A -3.98 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 shows us Pulmatrix Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The current Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

In next table is delivered Pulmatrix Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 131.09%.

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 98.6% respectively. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. was more bearish than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.