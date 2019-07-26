Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Comparison side by side

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. Its rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.