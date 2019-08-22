Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Contrasting side by side

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.50 N/A -3.98 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Pulmatrix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pulmatrix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 46.35% respectively. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.