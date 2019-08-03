Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Contrasting side by side

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.98 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 25.89 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pulmatrix Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

Pulmatrix Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. Its rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $10.67, while its potential upside is 112.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.