Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Comparing side by side

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.57 N/A -3.98 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 9.74 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pulmatrix Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Pulmatrix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 48.6% respectively. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has weaker performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.