Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pulmatrix Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.57 beta indicates that Pulmatrix Inc. is 57.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 3.31 beta which is 231.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.5% and 27.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.