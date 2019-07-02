Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Comparison side by side

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 121 9.43 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 demonstrates Pulmatrix Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pulmatrix Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk & Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc.’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. Its rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 66.89% and its average target price is $191.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 0%. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.