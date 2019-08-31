Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Pulmatrix Inc. has 19.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Pulmatrix Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pulmatrix Inc.
|0.00%
|-159.30%
|-125.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Pulmatrix Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pulmatrix Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pulmatrix Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.51
|2.39
|2.83
As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pulmatrix Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pulmatrix Inc.
|-3.12%
|-7.99%
|-14.71%
|-51.26%
|-81.09%
|-63.77%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Pulmatrix Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pulmatrix Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.33 shows that Pulmatrix Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pulmatrix Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Pulmatrix Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Pulmatrix Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Pulmatrix Inc.
Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.
