Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Contrasting side by side

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.22 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pulmatrix Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pulmatrix Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pulmatrix Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 66.67% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.