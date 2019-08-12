Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.44 N/A -3.98 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pulmatrix Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Volatility and Risk

Pulmatrix Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.