Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparing side by side

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.44 N/A -3.98 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 52.04 N/A -2.10 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $33.5, which is potential 46.80% upside.

Pulmatrix Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 57.6%. Insiders held 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.