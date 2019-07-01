Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Comparing side by side

Since Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pulmatrix Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 419.07% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.