Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.49 N/A -3.98 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 27.04 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pulmatrix Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pulmatrix Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.33 beta indicates that Pulmatrix Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.02 beta and it is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Pulmatrix Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 396.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.