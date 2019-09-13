Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Contrasting side by side

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.43 N/A -3.98 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.13 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Athenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pulmatrix Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Athenex Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 42.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Athenex Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.