Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.72 N/A -4.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc.’s 1.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 57.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3 Quick Ratio. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.63% and its consensus target price is $13.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 0%. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.