Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Since Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.30 N/A 0.08 34.58 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 42.42%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.