Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|0.00
|3.76M
|0.08
|34.58
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|148,452,305.75%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 22.97% stronger performance.
Summary
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.