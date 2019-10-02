Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 3.76M 0.08 34.58 The Carlyle Group L.P. 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 148,452,305.75% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 22.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 4 of the 6 factors.